Website helps preserve Portland trees, collect stories

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Researchers at Portland State University have launched a new website that pinpoints trees in Portland and connects them with historic events, family memories, urban legends, and more.

Officials hope the project will help preserve the city’s biggest and oldest trees. The project gives residents an opportunity to contribute to public record.

Some historic trees in Portland are listed as Heritage Trees. Those trees are protected due to their unique size, age, or historical or horticultural significance.

Anyone can contribute stories about Portland trees on the new PSU site here.