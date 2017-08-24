Molalla man shot to death, Beavercreek man arrested

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beavercreek man faces manslaughter charges after a Monday night shooting that left a 45-year-old man dead.

Monday night, the Clackamas County deputies were called to 17380 S. Buckner Creek Road because 2 men were fighting. When they arrived they found a man and woman performing CPR on Alvin Wallenstein. But the 45-year-old Molalla man was already dead of a gunshot wound to the chest.

After investigating, detectives arrested Howard D. Bunnell Jr., who lives at that address. He’s charged with 1st-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation continues and evidence is still being collected at the crime scene, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503.723.4949.