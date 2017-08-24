Man shot in Gresham, circumstances unknown

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is expected to survive after being shot, according to police.

The victim waived down an officer who happened to be in the area of Southeast 192nd and East Burnside around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to report being shot.

The victim and suspect are apparently known to each other, and officers have a good idea of who the suspect is, but have not released that person’s name.

The shooter is not in custody.

In a statement released early Thursday morning, police said detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618- 2719.