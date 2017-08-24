Sandy businesses get ready for Hood to Coast rush

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hood to Coast relay kicks off Friday morning at 5 a.m. with thousands of runners making their way from Mt. Hood to Seaside.

Businesses along the route, like Mountain Moka in Sandy, are already stocked up as they expect those runners to pass through town Friday afternoon.

“It definitely gets crazy,” Avery Johns at Mountain Moka said. “Lots of coffee, lots of snacks and sandwiches.”

The coffee shop will be fully staffed to serve all the extra people in town.

“There’s quite a few hundred that I’ve I seen come by,” Johns said. “And it’s always fun to see them.”

On their 199 mile journey, members of those teams of 12 will also pass by the Big Apple Market off Highway 26, where Josh Brownfield watches from the counter every year.

He said locals know to watch their speed when runners are passing through, and this year in particular they’re used to the rush.

“We were downright slammed for the eclipse,” Brownfield said. “It’s definitely crazy having both of those events back to back and it’s something that doesn’t happen a lot.”

Approximately 12,600 runners in 1,050 teams of 12 will participate in the relay, which is a fundraiser for the Providence Cancer Center.

The familiar faces of KOIN 6 News personalities Jenny Hansson, Trevor Ault, Claire Anderson, Andrew Dymburt, Carly Kennelly and Sally Showman will be joined by KOIN’s Allison Marple, Presley Weir, Rich Kurz, Pat Nevin, Nathaniel Hartwig and Chris Krup.