Ex-Gov. Kitzhaber to talk death penalty in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 6 years ago, former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber announced a state-wide moratorium on death penalties, saying “I refuse to be a part of this compromised and inequitable system any longer.” The moratorium is currently being held up by Governor Kate Brown, something she promised to do back in 2015 if she was elected.

Now, on Wednesday night, over 2 years after he resigned from office, Kitzhaber will talk about the death penalty at the annual meeting of Oregonians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. The meeting, which takes place at the Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ in Beaverton, is free and open to the public.

It begins at 7p.m., and KOIN 6 News will be there.