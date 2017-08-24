Ex-Gov. Kitzhaber to talk death penalty in Beaverton

John Kitzhaber placed a moratorium on death penalties in 2011

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
In this Oct. 10, 2014, file photo, Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber speaks before a debate against Republican challenger Dennis Richardson in Portland, Ore., Friday, Oct. 10, 2014. A U.S. House committee has found former Gov. Kitzhaber and a federal agency mishandled the creation of Oregon's health insurance enrollment website, with the Democratic governor's political advisers making decisions based on his re-election campaign. In a staff report released Wednesday, May 25, 2016, the Republicans on the committee said they are asking the Justice Department and state attorney general to conduct criminal investigations into the actions involving Cover Oregon. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file)
John Kitzhaber resigned from office in 2014 (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 6 years ago, former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber announced a state-wide moratorium on death penalties, saying “I refuse to be a part of this compromised and inequitable system any longer.” The moratorium is currently being held up by Governor Kate Brown, something she promised to do back in 2015 if she was elected.

Now, on Wednesday night, over 2 years after he resigned from office, Kitzhaber will talk about the death penalty at the annual meeting of Oregonians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty. The meeting, which takes place at the Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ in Beaverton, is free and open to the public.

It begins at 7p.m., and KOIN 6 News will be there.

 