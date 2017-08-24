Ducks unveil uniforms designed by kids at Doernbecher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and in that spirit the Oregon Ducks football team will wear a uniform design inspired by the pediatric cancer patients at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Not only will the players in uniform wear the design, coaches on the sidelines and fans in the stands will also be decked out for the game September 9.

One of the patients, 13-year-old Ethan Frank, designed the jerseys, gloves and a t-shirt with The Duck and the Tram to OHSU. Ethan underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor last year.

Proceeds from the sideline and fan gear — which goes on sale September 4 — will benefit pediatric cancer research and treatment at OHSU.

University of Oregon alum and Nike founder Phil Knight has long been a supporter of both the university and OHSU.