Victim of hit-and-run reunites with onlooking rescuers

Related Coverage Man arrested for DUII after 70-year-old hit by car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Linda Babcock never saw the drunk driver that hit her on her morning walk to work. She woke up on the ground, in the middle of SE Division Street, without any memory of being hit.

Chris Burns, however, was also at the intersection when the driver hit Babcock and saw everything. Then he stepped into action.

“I saw he kept going,” Burns told KOIN 6 News. “He didn’t stop, so we whipped around the traffic and pursued him down 122nd.”

Burns got the car’s license plate number before turning back to check on Babcock.

The driver, 25-year old Weifu Ma, was arrested and is facing multiple charges. His next court appearance is Sept. 7.

On Wednesday morning, Burns and Babcock reunited at the assisted living facility where she now lives. The two were strangers before Babcock was hit, but now they’re connected by Burns’ act of heroism.

“I think heroes are people that help other people,” Babcock said.

Babcock, 70, has worked for the Multonmah County Sheriff’s Office for almost 30 years. She plans to retire next week and Sheriff Reese says the office is planning a big celebration. After that, Babcock said she’ll go on living, even though she is still recovering from a fractured pelvis, a head laceration and a reconstructed ear sustained from the incident.

“My plans are the same as I had made before,” Babcock said. I want to volunteer. And as soon as I get the OK, I’m going to.”