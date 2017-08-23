Smoke from Milli Fire nears Black Butte Ranch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Milli Fire is still burning nine miles west of Sisters on Wednesday.

Officials say it has burned approximately 12,457 acres and is 23% contained. 687 personnel are assigned to fight it.

On Wednesday morning, Crossroads subdivision, Edgington Road, Remuda Road, Peterson Burn Road, Wild Wing and Three Creeks Road residences returned to Level 2 (Be Set) Evacuation Notice, allowing residents to return to their homes.

Video from last night's public meeting on the #millifire https://t.co/wf0Q6wRUnO — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) August 23, 2017

The northwest, west and southwest sides of the fire remain active. The fire grew near Black Crater Lake, but was moving slowly. On the southwest side, the fire came across Forest Road 1026 burning into old Pole Creek Fire burned area. The western side is in the wilderness and is expected to slowly move towards the lava fields where it will naturally stop. Control lines on the northeastern and southeastern sides of the fire were further reinforced with wider lines and cooling off hot spots around the fire perimeter.

The fire neared Black Butte Ranch on Tuesday but crews are optimistic they will be able to keep it back. No structures have been destroyed so far.