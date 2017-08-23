Portlander reports friend’s murder, arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 35-year-old man was murdered and police have arrested his longtime friend who showed up at police headquarters and admitted that she had killed a person in self-defense.

Paris James McConville, 34, remains in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

McConville, identifies as a transsexual, according to court documents, and will be referred to as a female throughout this story.

The victim, Ryan Thompson, called 9-1-1 on August 21 around 9:25 p.m. and asked for assistance in removing an unwanted person from his apartment located in the 700 block of Southwest Clair Avenue, according to court documents filed Wednesday by Deputy District Attorney Bumjoon Park. At the time, Thompson told police that McConville had been staying with him for 2 or 3 days and allowed other people into his apartment in violation of his rules.

Thompson, according to Park’s affidavit, said he came home on August 21st and found McConville holding a knife in her hand in a threatening manner. Police were dispatched to Thompson’s apartment and arrived around 9:53 p.m.

“Despite repeated knocking on the door and calling Mr. Thompson, no one answered the door or the phone. The officers left around 10:15 p.m.,” according to Park.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, McConville walked into the Portland Police Bureau’s headquarters at 3:11 p.m. and “told the police that she killed a person in self-defense,” records show. Police went to the apartment complex and entered the unit using a key that McConville had given to police. Officers located Thompson’s body inside the bathtub. Detectives were able to confirm his identity using his wallet, which was found in the sink near his body.

McConville told police that she has known Thompson for 10 years and that they were friends.

She went on to tell police that she and Thompson frequently argued and that on the evening of August 21, the two got into a physical altercation. McConville said she strangled Thompson during the altercation. She later said she stabbed Thompson.

McConville, records show, had no visible injuries on herself and did not claim to be injured.

When asked about the 911 call that was placed by Thompson on Monday, McConville told police that she was there when the call was made and was aware of the call.

“She said however, she refused to leave because she had nowhere else to go,” according to Park’s affidavit. “She said she killed Mr. Thompson and she deserved to be punished, which is why she came to the police station. She also said she used her smartphone to text Mr. Thompson at some point that she had a knife.”

In an interview with detectives, McConville said that she killed the victim by the bed, moved the body into the bath tub, took out Thompson’s belongings and placed them into the sink, and used long strip of packing tape and placed it on Thompson’s hands.

She also said Thompson’s 9-1-1 call made her angry and afterwards, she killed Thompson.

The Medical Examiner’s Office reported the cause of death was strangulation. During the autopsy, the ME’s Office determined that the victim’s body had a stab wound on his arm and a blunt force injury to the back of his head, according to court documents.

KOIN 6 News spoke with Thompson’s apartment manager who told us that she had several interactions with McConville over the years. She described McConville as “confrontational” and said that McConville had been staying with Thompson off and on so frequently that she tried to get Thompson to put McConville on the apartment’s lease.

McConville appeared in court on Wednesday and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf. She is due back in court in September.