Portland mechanic sentenced for helping cars pass DEQ test

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mechanic with Drive Credit and Global Auto Motors in Portland has been charged and sentenced for helping cars pass DEQ tests that they normally wouldn’t.

After two years of surveillance, Oregon State Police found that Sergey Fesik, a 39-year old mechanic, had helped 57 vehicles illegally pass the emissions test. Most counts were found after the statue of limitations, but Fesik pled guilty and was charged with 9 counts of altering a vehicle’s emissions equipment in 2017.

Fesik was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months of probation. He was also fined $1,100.