Portland man reports friend’s murder, arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 34-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with the murder of his friend.

Paris James McConville is accused of killing his friend, records show. The two have reportedly known each other for about 10 years.

KOIN 6 News has confirmed the victim’s identity; however, since his family has not been notified, we are not releasing his name.

According to police, on Tuesday August 22, around 3 p.m., McConville, entered the front lobby of Central Precinct to report someone had died.

McConville directed investigators to an apartment in the 700 block of Southwest Saint Clair Avenue, police confirmed.

Officers arrived and found the victim dead inside the apartment. Detectives arrested McConville at the apartment unit.

Specific details on the alleged murder have not been released. An autopsy on Thompson’s body is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

McConville was booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He will appear before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Leslie M. Roberts on Wednesday.

KOIN 6 News will have more details on this case as they are released by police.