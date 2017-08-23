Police: Dad with stun gun leaves kids at drive-thru

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police say a 33-year-old man tried to use a stun gun on a drive-thru employee before fleeing and leaving his 2 children behind.

Omar Greely appeared in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Wednesday and was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing police, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.

Greely is in custody at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

According to court documents, as police were investigating a different stolen car report, an officer was flagged down at a McDonald’s drive-thru. A witness at the drive-thru told police that someone in the car ahead of her had attempted to use a stun gun on the cashier working the window.

The deputy approached the vehicle and saw Greely along with two children inside the car.

As the two children were attempting to get out of the vehicle, Greely started revving his engine and then fled the scene, leaving the children behind, according to court documents.

Greely was taken into custody after a land and air search.

When deputies talked with him, he said, according to court documents, “I am so sorry. I should not have ran from you.”