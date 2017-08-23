Oregon sees rise in gas prices with solar eclipse

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Central Oregon saw a spike in average gas prices in anticipation to Monday’s solar eclipse and the thousands of visitors that would be coming to the state to witness the solar event.

AAA spokeswoman Marie Dodds tells the Bulletin that in Madras, the average gas price rose by 21 cents last week bringing it to $3.03 and an average 10 cent increase was seen throughout the state.

According to AAA, Oregon’s unleaded regular price was the highest it’s been in two years, with an average of $2.81 a gallon. AAA found that in Bend, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded reached $2.87, an 11 cent increase over last week.

Dodds says the higher gas prices are predicted to linger until Labor Day passes.