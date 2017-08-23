New Hillsboro fire chief comes from Albuquerque

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a nationwide search, David Downey was chosen as the new chief of the Hillsboro Fire Department.

Downey, who has spent the past 24 years with the Albuquerque (New Mexico) Fire Department, has been the chief there since 2014.

The national search began when former Fire Chief Greg Nelson retired in January and included input from employees with Hillsboro FD and city staff.

In a statement, Downey said, “I was thoroughly impressed by everybody throughout the selection process, by their professionalism and the City’s commitment to public safety. I want to play a meaningful role in helping the team succeed in new ways, and I am very grateful for that opportunity.”

Hillsboro City Manager Michael Brown called Downey “a smart and strategic leader who greatly impressed us with his strong experience dealing with complicated issues in an ever-changing environment.”