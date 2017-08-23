Motter replaces injured Cano, lifts Mariners past Braves

Final score was 9-6

CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager (15) celebrates with Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Taylor Motter replaced an injured Robinson Cano and gave Seattle the lead with a two-run single in the eighth inning, lifting the Mariners over the Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Cano had two doubles before leaving with tightness in his left hamstring in the third.

Kyle Seager added a three-run homer in the eighth inning off Dan Winkler. After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth.

Motter’s single to center field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.

David Phelps (4-5, 2-1 AL) recorded two outs in the seventh after coming off the disabled list.

Edwin Diaz recorded the final four outs – including three strikeouts in the ninth – for his 29th save in 33 chances.