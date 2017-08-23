Mel B dumps water on Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Simon Cowell has been left all wet by a joke he made at the expense of fellow “America’s Got Talent” judge Mel B.

Cowell was giving his appraisal of an act that had a technical mishap during Tuesday’s live shows when he said it reminded him of Mel B’s wedding night, because it had a lot of anticipation but “not much promise or delivery.” The former Spice Girl flashed a shocked smile before dumping a cup of water on Cowell midway through the joke and storming off stage.

Mel B was back in her judge’s chair for the next act.

The singer filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte in March and won a restraining order against him in April after accusing him of emotional and physical abuse. Belafonte has denied the allegations.