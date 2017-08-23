36th annual Hood to Coast relay kicks off Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 36th annual Hood to Coast relay is kicking off bright and early on Friday, August 25 with 12,600 runners racing from Mt. Hood to Seaside.

The KOIN 6 Newshounds team will be one of 1,050 teams of 12 running the relay, which is known as the “mother of all relays.”

Hood to Coast is a fundraiser for the Providence Cancer Center with the goal of raising money to fund the latest research in finding a cure for cancer.

The familiar faces of KOIN 6 News personalities Jenny Hansson, Trevor Ault, Claire Anderson, Andrew Dymburt, Carly Kennelly and Sally Showman will be joined by KOIN’s Allison Marple, Presley Weir, Rich Kurz, Pat Nevin, Nathaniel Hartwig and Chris Krup.