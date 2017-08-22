Woman arrested after making up story about lost boy

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities arrested a woman after she reported a 4-year-old boy named Anthony missing Tuesday night.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 6:30 p.m. that a young boy was missing and was last seen at the Park Avenue MAX platform.

They described him as black with corn rows and wearing blue shorts, a white shirt and black shoes.

Search and rescue deputies assisted police in hopes of finding the boy.

However, authorities later tweeted the woman made up the story and was on her way to Clackamas County Jail.

She will face a charge of false reporting.

No further details were provided.