PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sent to the hospital after another man allegedly stabbed him while on the MAX train Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim received non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was in custody.

After the incident, the MAX train stopped at NW 1st Avenue and NW Davis Street. TriMet is currently experiencing delays due to the incident.

MAX Blue and Red lines delayed about 15 minutes due to police activity. Trains are not serving Old Town/Chinatown Station. — TriMet (@trimet) August 22, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information shortly