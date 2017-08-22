Police arrest man after entering PCC library with gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a man who they say barricaded himself at a home after waving a gun in the library at Portland Community College.

Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley says officers went to the library Tuesday after getting a report of an armed man.

Burley says the officers were told the man ran from the scene, waving the weapon, after college security officers responded to an employee’s request for assistance.

Police traced the route the man took out of the library and found a firearm.

Soon, a North Portland homeowner told officers that a man entered his house without permission.

Burley says the man barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom, but a team of officers that included crisis negotiators arrested him.

Burley says the man will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail.