OLCC: There was a party in the path of totality

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The eclipse brought hundreds of thousands of people to Oregon leading up to the Aug. 21 event, but how many of them were drinking?

According to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, a lot.

Distilled spirits sales increased by 43% from 57 retail liquor stores along the path of totality from Wednesday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 20, preliminary data shows.

The agency tracked more than $10 million in spirits sales during the eclipse event — $1.8 million more than the previous year.

OLCC posted an interactive map on their website, which shows the reported sales so far from the 5 days leading up to the solar eclipse.

Sales statistics for all stores are still being compiled and the final data will be released in late September.

“With the increased tourism traffic, we expected more customers at liquor stores, especially along the path of totality,” Will Higlin, OLCC deputy director said.

OLCC’s Distribution Center worked with private carriers to store shelves on time as well as to relieve additional road congestion on busy travel days.

Click on the map below to see the liquor sales from the days leading up to the eclipse