Madras recuperating after successful eclipse weekend

MADRAS, Ore. (KOIN) — The madness in Madras is over but left the small town of 6,000 people with a memorable business boom over the eclipse weekend.

The city estimates over 100,000 people camped, lodged, dined and shopped over the weekend and into Monday.

Small businesses, restaurants and shops were slammed with customers. Now, city leaders hope some of those out-of-towners will come back and realize was Madras has to offer.

“We heard that our community was friendly and welcoming. That there was more here than they expected, and just things were more organized than they expected and we are happy about that,” Eclipse Coordinator Lysa Vattimo tells KOIN 6 News.

Before the city can decompress from the historic weekend, they’re preparing for the next big event – the Madras Air Show starts on Friday.