Lincoln City businesses rue the eclipse that wasn’t

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after the total solar eclipse was fogged out in Lincoln City, area businesses are coming to grips with their disappointment.

Lincoln City businesses and residents geared up for their biggest weekend, but almost everyone who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they didn’t see the traffic they expected and one grocer said it was their slowest weekend of the summer.

“Friday came and it was just terrible,” said Kenny Morgan, a partial owner of Kenny’s IGA. “We were busy until the people were supposed to start coming, the people that everybody thought were going to come to the beach that just didn’t show up.”

There was hardly any traffic all weekend in Lincoln City. The only time it really picked up was right after the eclipse — and that only lasted about an hour.