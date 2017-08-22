Lawyer plans campaign against Judge Vance Day

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The executive director of the Marion County Association of Defenders says he will file to run against a county judge who is facing two felony gun charges and two first-degree official misconduct charges.

The Statesman Journal reports Salem lawyer Jon Weiner plans to challenge Marion County Circuit Court Judge Vance Day’s seat in the May 2018 election.

Weiner says his 10-year stint as a part-time pro tem judge with Salem Municipal Court fueled his interest in running for the seat, but he says Day’s criminal charges reaffirm his desire to run.

Day is accused of allowing a convicted felon and Navy SEAL to possess and control guns on at least two occasions in 2013 and 2014. He is also accused of instructing staff to “inappropriately” screen same-sex wedding applicants.