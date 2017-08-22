Greg Walden, Paul Ryan to tour Intel, hold fundraiser

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is heading west, with plans to tour a Hillsboro business on Wednesday morning.

Ryan and Oregon Congressman Greg Walden, R-Hood River, plan to tour Intel facilities on Wednesday, Aug. 23, where the two lawmakers will sit in on a roundtable before speaking with reporters about what Ryan has called a “competitive, pro-growth tax reform plan” being developed in Congress.

Ryan has been touring the country to highlight a congressional plan to overhaul of the U.S. tax code. Republicans in Congress expect to take up in earnest next month.

So far, details of the legislation remain under wraps, but Ryan’s website calls the current regulations “the worst tax code for businesses in the industrialized world.”

Ryan has called for cutting corporate tax rates, which Ryan has said will “level the playing field” for businesses.

The Speaker’s stop is part of a tour of West Coast big businesses. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Republican will be in Everett, Wash., touring a Boeing facility and hosting a town hall with employees.

The Portland Tribune is a media partner with KOIN 6 News

A fundraiser later

(KOIN) — Both Ryan and Walden will hold a fundraiser Wednesday afternoon for the Walden Victory Fund, a fund Walden uses to support other candidates.

According to Willamette Week, the $2700-per-person fundraiser will be held at the Waverley Country Club.

Hannah Love, the political director for Our Oregon, is organizing a protest beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday at SE 17th Avenue and Milport Road, not far from the country club.

The protest is centered around health care — Walden was the architect of the House-approved version that the Senate later killed.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.