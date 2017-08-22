Gov. Brown, state police chief stand up for pot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s governor and the head of the state police defended the state’s legal marijuana industry in letters to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has been hinting at a crackdown on states like Oregon that have legalized pot in defiance of federal law.

Gov. Kate Brown noted that Sessions’ earlier letter to her referenced a draft report from the Oregon State Police that concluded a lot of Oregon’s marijuana was being diverted to other states. Brown and Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton said that draft report was invalid and had incorrect data and conclusions.

Brown said new laws in Oregon, including tracking pot from seed to sale, would help cut down on diversion into the black market.