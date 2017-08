PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search is underway for a missing 15-year-old girl on Mount St. Helens early Tuesday.

Skamania County officials say the girl was watching the eclipse with her parents near the Lahar Viewpoint on Monday when she got separated from them.

Crews conducted searches throughout the night with the help of the King County Sheriff’s Office. 30 ground searchers, two dog teams and air support are all involved.

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.

Search area of missing girl was the east slope of Mt St Helens. pic.twitter.com/mGgSMGewBY — KCSOAirsupport (@KCSOAirsupport) August 22, 2017

G1 is headed to Mt St Helens to assist in looking for missing 15 year old female. — KCSOAirsupport (@KCSOAirsupport) August 22, 2017