Eugene business robbed at paintball-gunpoint

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested an Oregon man accused of threatening a worker with a paintball gun during a robbery.

Prosecutor David Schwartz said in court documents that Benjamin Martinez smashed a glass door Tuesday morning to enter the business called Paintball Palace.

They say he left with the paintball gun and a paintball mask.

The Register-Guard reports that officers found Martinez across the street from the shop.

The 36-year-old Eugene man was booked into jail on charges of burglary, menacing, criminal mischief and theft.

Court records do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The Paintball Palace website says a paintball travels at 250 to 300 feet per second.