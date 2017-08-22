Eclipse over, Oregon lifts campfire ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The statewide campfire ban in parks has now been lifted but local restrictions still remain in place, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday.

The campfire ban included all open flames such as candles, charcoal briquettes, tiki torches at every park. Now, campfires are allowed in designated fire rings only and campers are urged to exercise care and caution.

Local restrictions may still be in place, and campers should check each locale for the latest information.

For the latest details, visitors can check with the Oregon State Parks and get Fire Restriction updates.