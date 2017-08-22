Chetco Bar Fire now ‘top priority’ wildfire in US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are now 26 wildfires burning throughout the state of Oregon, including the top priority fire in the United States.

The Chetco Bar Fire began July 12 and has grown to more than 150 square miles — about 98,000 acres. Evacuations remain in place for the blaze that is scorching the Kalmiopsis Wilderness – burning in the scars of large wildfires from 1987 and 2002.

People living along Highway 101 north of Brookings were warned to evacuate Sunday after the Chetco Bar fire made a westward push toward the coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved federal money to help reimburse the cost of the firefighting effort.

The Milli Fire about 9 miles west of Sisters stands at more than 11,000 acres and is 23% contained, state fire officials said. About 675 personnel are battling the blaze.

The Whitewater Fire in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness and adjacent forest lands about 13 miles east of Detroit. The nearby Little Devil Fire is north of Whitewater.

