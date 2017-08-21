Woman on bike killed by garbage truck in Buckman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 41-year-old woman riding a bike was killed early Monday morning after she collided with a garbage truck.

Portland Police say the woman was on a bike near SE Water Avenue and SE Taylor Street when she was struck around 1:50 a.m. Investigators say the garbage truck turned east on SE Taylor Street from southbound SE Water Avenue. When the garbage truck turned, the cyclist was northbound on SE Water Avenue and collided with the side of the truck.

The woman sustained traumatic injuries to her head and arm and died at a hospital.

The garbage truck driver stayed on scene and is not suspected to be impaired.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, including possible surveillance video, should contact Officer Phil Maynard at 503-823-2216 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov