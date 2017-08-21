Watch Live: NASA coverage of Total Solar Eclipse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will glide across the entire United States, slicing across the continent from Oregon to South Carolina.

NASA has prepared for this solar eclipse for years.

Programming begins at 9 a.m. PT with a preview show hosted from Charleston, South Carolina. The main show begins at 10 a.m. PT and will cover the path of totality the eclipse will take across the United States, from Oregon to South Carolina.

The program will feature views from NASA research aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially-modified telescopes. It also will include live reports from Charleston, as well as from Salem, Oregon; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Beatrice, Nebraska; Jefferson City, Missouri; Carbondale, Illinois; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Clarksville, Tennessee.

On Ustream: (App users — click here)

On YouTube: (App users — click here)