Travelers relive eclipse: ‘It was just amazing’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Upwards of 1 million people came to Oregon for the solar eclipse, an event the nation won’t experience again until 2024.

After viewing the totality, many visitors headed straight to the Portland International Airport Monday afternoon for their flights back home. Despite the amount of travel some endured, all of them seemed happy they made the memorable trip.

Check out the line at @AirCanada! Nearly everyone here came for #Eclipse2017 and got a head start to @flypdx to beat traffic #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/RkoiZxEKzW — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) August 21, 2017

Fjola Helgadottir, who travel from Vancouver, B.C., said about the totality, “It was just amazing.”

Kristine Hoogensen and her family, from the Bay Area, found out about the eclipse a few years ago and booked everything last year.

“We had friends that saw one and he just said it was amazing and the hype, you have to see it,” Kristine said.

When asked if the eclipse lived up to the hype, Kristine said, “Yes, completely.”

People were spread across Oregon for the eclipse including Lincoln City, Salem and Madras.

“Everybody was very nice and welcoming, so we appreciate that,” Kristine said.

Totality only lasted a few minutes, but traffic lasted much longer. Some people were stuck in standstill traffic for hours.

“Even though it took 2 1/2 hours, it was a beautiful drive, so it was no problem,” Brett Hoogensen said.

While the next eclipse isn’t for another 7 years, people are already looking forward to it.

“We’re already planning for that one,” Kristine said. “As soon as totality ended here, we started, ‘Okay, where’s it going?'”

Oregon Solar Eclipse, August 21, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The sun rises on Solar Eclipse Day, August 21 2017. (KOIN/Chopper 6) The solar eclipse begins in Oregon, August 21 2107. (KOIN) The solar eclipse begins in Salem, Oregon, August 21 2107. (CBSN) The solar eclipse in progress in Salem, Oregon, August 21 2107. (CBSN) The solar eclipse in progress in Portland, Oregon, August 21 2107. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office) Totality approaches in Madras, 10:11 a.m., August 21, 2017 (KOIN) The moon almost totally eclipses the sun during a near total solar eclipse as seen from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) The sun is shown in a total eclipse by the moon, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) The total eclipse of the sun in Salem, 10:19 a.m., August 21, 2017 (KOIN) This multiple-exposure photo shows the path of the sun during a total eclipse by the moon, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. Each exposure was taken approximately 20 minutes apart. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) The total solar eclipse as seen on the monitors in the KOIN TV Studio, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) People gathered near the ocean in Lincoln City as the eclipse began, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) This woman dressed for the eclipse as she rode the Eclipse Train to Salem, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Motorists began parking along the side of US97 before the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (ODOT) In a major disappointment, the fog returned to Lincoln City minutes before the solar eclipse achieved totality, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Minutes before the eclipse began, the skies cleared in Lincoln City, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Despite the fog, the solar eclipse could still be seen in Lincoln City, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) A father and daughter sit atop a car as the solar eclipse passes over Madras, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) People gathered at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland for the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Hundreds of people gathered at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland for the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) A crowd wears protective glasses as they watch the beginning of the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) People gathered at Ecliptic Brewpub in Portland for the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) From around the country and around the block, people gathered at the Ecliptic Brewpub in Portland for the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) An eclipse watcher at Linfield College in McMinnville is overcome with emotion at the total solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Griffin O'Roak watches the rising sun with his homemade eclipse viewer at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Catalina Gaitan, from Portland, Ore., tries to shoot a photo of the rising sun through her eclipse glasses at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Portland Taiko drummer Karen Tingey performs in front of a live video shot of the sun to introduce the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Schweta Kulkarni, from left, Rhea Kulkarni and Saanvi Kulkarni, from Seattle, try out their eclipse glasses on the sun at a gathering of eclipse viewers in Salem, Ore., early Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) Lee Cooper, from England, wears his protective glasses to watch the beginning of the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) KOIN 6 News reporter Kohr Harlan is awestruck by the solar eclipse in Salem, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) KOIN 6 photojournalist Adam Thompson and reporter Amy Frazier wore eclipse glasses at Tom McCall Waterfront Park, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Hundreds, perhaps thousands, gathered at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland for the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Traffic leaving Madras just a few hours after the eclipse, Aug. 21, 2017. (KOIN) Post-eclipse traffic along I-5 northbound stretched farther than the eye could see, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Post-eclipse traffic along I-5 northbound stretched farther than the eye could see, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Private planes are lined up around the Madras airport waiting to take off hours after the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Traffic in Madras is at a standstill hours after the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Thousands of campers are parked near the Madras airport hours after the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017 (KOIN) Visitors to Madras for the eclipse add pins to a map showing where they came from, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Visitors to Madras for the eclipse add pins to a map showing where they came from, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Traffic in Madras on the day before the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Trina traveled from Denmark to Madras for the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Norbert traveled to Madras from Germany to see his 6th solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Special bottles of wine for the solar eclipse in Depoe Bay, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Crowds arrived in Depoe Bay a day before the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Jeff Doyle traveled from Victoria, British Columbia to Madras for the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Huli traveled to Salem from Colombia, South America for the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Matching eclipse dresses in Salem, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Jim Todd from OMSI talks about the events planned for the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Solar Town in Madras the day before the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) The Oregon State Fairgrounds are prepared for 8500 people to watch the total solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) A special bottle of wine for the solar eclipse from Eola Hills Winery, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Flags fly above Solar Town in Madras the day before the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Travis Stetzel is the GM of the Depoe Bay Winery, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) The potential for cloudy skies for the eclipse prompted the cancellation of some hotel reservations and the possibility for late bookings in Lincoln City, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Michelle Kaufmann with Stoller Family Estate talks about their camping event for the solar eclipse, August 18, 2017 (KOIN) Eclipse fans filled the streets of downtown McMinnville, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) An overhead view of the Big Summit Prairie, where a huge festival is happening for the solar eclipse on August 21. (Prineville Police Department) The Joint on Market in Salem has prepared for months for the visitors during the eclipse, August 18, 2017 (KOIN) Gen, 24, from Kyoto, Japan, arrived in Portland and is hitchhiking to Ochoco National Park for the eclipse, August 18, 2017 (KOIN) (L-R) Anindha Parthy, Paulette Waters and Dennis Cote all arrived at PDX for the solar eclipse, August 18, 2017 (KOIN) Christina Mancini arrived for the eclipse, August 18, 2017 (KOIN) This aerial photo provided by the Oregon State Police shows a 15-mile traffic jam on Highway 26 heading in to Prineville, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Traffic is already a headache in central Oregon as thousands of people are arriving before Monday's total solar eclipse. (Oregon State Police via AP) This eclipse graphic was put together by the National Weather Service, August 2017 Charlie from Companion Pet Clinic in Scappoose (left) and KOIN viewer Kevin McLain's basset hound Katie are ready for the eclipse.