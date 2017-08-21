Teen bicyclist injured by hit-run driver near Sherwood

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old bicyclist was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the hit-and-run crash in the 18400 block of SW Brookman Rd. shortly after 4 p.m.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was riding his bike on Brookman Road, just outside Sherwood, when he was hit by a pickup truck, which then fled the scene.

The teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a ’90s brown or tan pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet or Ford. The truck also has a multi-colored tailgate and silver rear bumper.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 503.629.0111.