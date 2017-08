PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — And now, the traffic.

Almost immediately after the solar eclipse reached its maximum totality, travelers hit the roads — and they clogged up quickly.

I-5 northbound traffic was bumper-to-bumper as far as the eye could see — and farther.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation predicted this could be the greatest traffic jam in Oregon history.

