Photos: Oregon Solar Eclipse, August 21, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Great American Eclipse crossed the United States, first touching Oregon at 9:04 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2017. It’s the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years and brought 1 million visitors to Oregon.

This eclipse is likely the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever. Here are some of the moments leading up to and including the Oregon Solar Eclipse.

Visitors to Madras for the eclipse add pins to a map showing where they came from, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Visitors to Madras for the eclipse add pins to a map showing where they came from, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Traffic in Madras on the day before the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Trina traveled from Denmark to Madras for the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Norbert traveled to Madras from Germany to see his 6th solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Special bottles of wine for the solar eclipse in Depoe Bay, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Crowds arrived in Depoe Bay a day before the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Jeff Doyle traveled from Victoria, British Columbia to Madras for the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Huli traveled to Salem from Colombia, South America for the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Matching eclipse dresses in Salem, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Jim Todd from OMSI talks about the events planned for the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Solar Town in Madras the day before the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) The Oregon State Fairgrounds are prepared for 8500 people to watch the total solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) A special bottle of wine for the solar eclipse from Eola Hills Winery, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Flags fly above Solar Town in Madras the day before the solar eclipse, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Travis Stetzel is the GM of the Depoe Bay Winery, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) The potential for cloudy skies for the eclipse prompted the cancellation of some hotel reservations and the possibility for late bookings in Lincoln City, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) Michelle Kaufmann with Stoller Family Estate talks about their camping event for the solar eclipse, August 18, 2017 (KOIN) Eclipse fans filled the streets of downtown McMinnville, August 20, 2017 (KOIN) An overhead view of the Big Summit Prairie, where a huge festival is happening for the solar eclipse on August 21. (Prineville Police Department) The Joint on Market in Salem has prepared for months for the visitors during the eclipse, August 18, 2017 (KOIN) Gen, 24, from Kyoto, Japan, arrived in Portland and is hitchhiking to Ochoco National Park for the eclipse, August 18, 2017 (KOIN) (L-R) Anindha Parthy, Paulette Waters and Dennis Cote all arrived at PDX for the solar eclipse, August 18, 2017 (KOIN) Christina Mancini arrived for the eclipse, August 18, 2017 (KOIN) This aerial photo provided by the Oregon State Police shows a 15-mile traffic jam on Highway 26 heading in to Prineville, Ore., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. Traffic is already a headache in central Oregon as thousands of people are arriving before Monday's total solar eclipse. (Oregon State Police via AP) This eclipse graphic was put together by the National Weather Service, August 2017 Charlie from Companion Pet Clinic in Scappoose (left) and KOIN viewer Kevin McLain's basset hound Katie are ready for the eclipse.