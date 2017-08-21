Photos: Oregon Solar Eclipse, August 21, 2017

The total solar eclipse took place August 21, 2017

KOIN 6 News Staff
Visitors to Madras for the eclipse add pins to a map showing where they came from, August 20, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Great American Eclipse crossed the United States, first touching Oregon at 9:04 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2017. It’s the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years and brought 1 million visitors to Oregon.

This eclipse is likely the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever. Here are some of the moments leading up to and including the Oregon Solar Eclipse.

Oregon Solar Eclipse, August 21, 2017

