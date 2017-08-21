Oregon Solar Eclipse: There goes the sun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in 99 years will cross 14 states Monday morning, with Oregon the first — and arguably, the best — state to see the celestial rarity.

More than 200 million people live within a day’s drive of the path of totality, and about 1 million arrived in Oregon for the event. The weather could not be better for what is expected to be the most observed, most studied and most photographed eclipse ever.

The eclipse crosses Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina before continuing across the Atlantic Ocean.

In Oregon, KOIN 6 News has crews stationed throughout and near the path of totality. Follow their stories:

LINCOLN CITY

Reporter Eileen Park will be among the thousands getting the first glimpse of the eclipse as it begins in the United States at 9:04 a.m. There may be some clouds along the coast which could affect the visibility. Peak eclipse is set for 10:17 a.m.

McMINNVILLE

Anchor Jeff Gianola will be in the wine country of McMinnville as the eclipse blots out the sun for 56 seconds.

SALEM

Reporters Tim Becker and Kohr Harlan will be in Salem, the biggest city in Oregon directly in the path of totality. The sun’s corona will be visible for 1:54 at 10:18 a.m.

PORTLAND

Oregon’s largest city will have near totalty — 99.36% — as the eclipse moves along the path at 10:19 a.m. Reporters Amy Frazier and Lisa Balick will have updates from locations along the downtown waterfront and a brewpub in North Portland.

MADRAS

Perhaps the sweetest of the sweet spots along the entire path of totality is Madras. The weather looks to be perfect as the eclipse blocks the sun for 2:02 at 10:20 a.m. KOIN’s Jennifer Hoff and Andrew Dymburt are on the scene.

ON THE ROAD

Reporter Trevor Ault will be in Mobile 6 reporting on how the traffic is — or isn’t — moving.

Stay with KOIN 6 News throughout the entire Great American Solar Eclipse