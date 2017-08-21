Bank in Madras robbed amid eclipse chaos

MADRAS, Ore. (KOIN) — A man robbed a bank in Madras Monday afternoon, just hours after the eclipse ended, according to police.

The Madras Police Department said a male adult walked into a U.S. Bank at 42nd Southwest C St. right before 2 p.m., demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount.

No one was injured during the robbery, but the incident did take place when hundreds of visitors were still in Madras.

Madras is normally home to 6,000 people, however upwards of 200,000 visitors were in town for the solar eclipse.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Madras Police Department at 541.475.2424.