Total Solar Eclipse 2017: Your astronomical guide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Total Solar Eclipse looming, you may want a one-stop spot for details about the astronomical nature of it all.

Here it is, your guidebook courtesy of NationalEclipse.com:

ECLIPSE MAPS: Detailed maps of the path of totality in each state.

TOTAL ECLIPSE CITIES: A sample list of cities located in the path of totality with representative time and duration samples for comparison purposes.

PARTIAL ECLIPSE CITIES: A list of major cities in the U.S., Canada, and other parts of the world outside the path of totality with percentage of partial eclipse for each. In Portland, the maximum eclipse will happen at 10:19:07 PT, with 99.4% of the sun obscured.

ECLIPSE ANIMATIONS: A selection of eclipse-related animations and visualizations from NASA.

ECLIPSE OVERVIEW: An outline of some of the unique features, landmarks, and viewing options along the path of totality for each state.

ECLIPSE EVENTS: A listing of over 275 public events, festivals, and viewing parties celebrating the eclipse.

ECLIPSE SAFETY: Information on what’s safe and what isn’t and links to other excellent eclipse safety resources.

ECLIPSE HISTORY: Links to digitized images of newspaper articles reporting on some of the eclipses that have occurred throughout U.S. history.

ECLIPSE CALENDAR: A list of the 80 additional solar eclipses that will occur in the U.S. this century and the states in which they will be visible.