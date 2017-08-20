Police: Woman and child shot, man stabbed in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed and a woman and child were shot on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities first responded to a reported stabbing in the 16500 block of SE Division Street. The man was stabbed with a writing object to the neck, police said.

He received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police in SE #pdx investigating a crash and a shooting at SE 156th Ave & Division #koin6news #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/vwNbcBeC3H — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) August 20, 2017

Police say a juvenile was hit during the shooting, neighbor's say a child was taken to the hospital by ambulance #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/KH1lIWQgMF — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) August 20, 2017

Following the call, police responded to reports of gunfire in the 16100 block of SE Sherman Street.

Upon arriving, police found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police said she sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

While assisting the woman, police learned the suspect in the shooting was also the suspect in the earlier stabbing. They also learned the man left the scene with a young boy in a truck.

A third incident, reported as a 3-vehicle crash, occurred in the 15600 block of SE Division Street.

When police responded, they found the boy at the crash scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also at the scene of the crash and taken into custody.

Police said there were 7 victims in the car crash, all of whom were transported to hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The area on Southeast Division Street between SE 154th Ave. and SE 158th Ave. will be closed to traffic for at least 2 hours while police investigate the 3 related incidents.