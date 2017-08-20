Police: Woman and child shot, man stabbed in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed and a woman and child were shot on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities first responded to a reported stabbing in the 16500 block of SE Division Street. The man was stabbed with a writing object to the neck, police said.
He received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Following the call, police responded to reports of gunfire in the 16100 block of SE Sherman Street.
Upon arriving, police found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police said she sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
While assisting the woman, police learned the suspect in the shooting was also the suspect in the earlier stabbing. They also learned the man left the scene with a young boy in a truck.
A third incident, reported as a 3-vehicle crash, occurred in the 15600 block of SE Division Street.
When police responded, they found the boy at the crash scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was also at the scene of the crash and taken into custody.
Police said there were 7 victims in the car crash, all of whom were transported to hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The area on Southeast Division Street between SE 154th Ave. and SE 158th Ave. will be closed to traffic for at least 2 hours while police investigate the 3 related incidents.