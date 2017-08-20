No Powerball winner, jackpot swells to $650M

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, meaning one of the nation’s largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.

Maura McCann of the New Hampshire Lottery says no ticket matched all six numbers following Saturday night’s drawing. The winning numbers are: 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $650 million, which would be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot has grown after every drawing.

The odds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here’s a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots so far and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

3. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

4. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

5. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

6. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

7. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

8. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)

9. $448.4 million, Powerball, Aug. 7, 2013 (three tickets, one from Minnesota and two from New Jersey)

10. $447.8 million, Powerball, June 10, 2017, (one ticket, from California)

