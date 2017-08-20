Mariners bats silent as Rays take Sunday game

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano, right, forces Tampa Bay Rays' Lucas Duda at second base and relays the throw to first in time to turn double play on Evan Longoria during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Blake Snell allowed only two hits in seven innings for his second consecutive win following a long drought, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Sunday.

Kevin Keirmaier and Adeiny Hechavarria homered for the Rays, who snapped a four-game skid and won for the first time in six tries against Seattle this season.

Snell, who ended a streak of 16 winless starts with a victory Tuesday at Toronto, gave up a leadoff single to Nelson Cruz in the second inning and another single to Robinson Cano in the eighth. The left-hander retired 12 straight during one stretch.

Snell (2-6) struck out eight and walked two, winning consecutive starts for the first time in his career. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 36th save.