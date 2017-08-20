Mariners bats silent as Rays take Sunday game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Blake Snell allowed only two hits in seven innings for his second consecutive win following a long drought, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Sunday.

Kevin Keirmaier and Adeiny Hechavarria homered for the Rays, who snapped a four-game skid and won for the first time in six tries against Seattle this season.

Snell, who ended a streak of 16 winless starts with a victory Tuesday at Toronto, gave up a leadoff single to Nelson Cruz in the second inning and another single to Robinson Cano in the eighth. The left-hander retired 12 straight during one stretch.

Snell (2-6) struck out eight and walked two, winning consecutive starts for the first time in his career. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 36th save.