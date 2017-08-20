Last-minute travelers rush to see solar eclipse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The solar eclipse is less than a day away, and while some people have been settled into their campsites for a few days, others are still rushing to get to the path of totality.

Travelers were still flying into Portland International Airport Sunday night.

Sheryl Goldberg flew into Portland from New York for the big event with about 14 hours to spare.

“I can’t wait,” Goldberg said. “I signed up to do the NASA data collection.”

Goldberg originally had plans to travel by bus to the path of totality, but feared she would miss her flight back home.

“I decided that I’d rather watch it from here in Portland, 99% is going to have to be good enough for me,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg wasn’t the only traveler KOIN 6 News ran into at the airport.

Jaime Henderson, from Chicago, landed in Portland Sunday night and plans to head to the path of totality Morning morning.

“Even if there is going to be traffic, we can stop off the side of the road…as long as I have donuts and coffee, I’m fine,” Henderson said.

While some of the people were out-of-towners, majority flying in were Oregonians returning home just in time.

Tass Morrison lives in Sublimity, which is a city in the path of totality. Morrison said she’s heading home and has plans to host a viewing party with friends.

She also had some advice for those thinking of driving tomorrow.

“I do not advise that,” Morrison said.

Traffic was already an issue Sunday for some parts of Oregon, including Madras.

The standstill of cars started after noon and showed no signs of letting up for hours.

However, many people planned ahead, anticipating the traffic and said the eclipse is well worth the wait.

KOIN 6 News Anchor Jennifer Hoff contributed to this report