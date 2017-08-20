Eve of the Solar Eclipse: Spots getting busier

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the eve of the solar eclipse, officials in spots along the path of totality remain surprised about how light the traffic has been so far.

At a Sunday morning press briefing in Salem, Lt. Dave Okada of the Salem Police Department said that so far it’s been a typical weekend. Mayor Chuck Bennett said the streets and parks are not clogged — at this time.

As of Saturday night, there were 421 campers in parks, 110 campers at Wallace Marine Park and another 75 campers at Riverfront Park, they said.

The public outreach coordinator for the Oregon State Capitol said 1000 free eclipse glasses will be distributed on Sunday and Monday to people near the state capitol — while supplies last.

But in Madras, KOIN 6 News crews said it’s already getting much busier on Sunday.

UPDATE: Solar Town traffic really picking up, taking at least an hour to enter, event near airport. #Madras #SolarEclipse #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/lP2JNGzncK — Jennifer Hoff (@JennHoffKOIN6) August 20, 2017

