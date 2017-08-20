Eclipse forecast: Clouds most likely won’t be an issue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Confidence is pretty high with current forecast when it comes to cloud coverage being minimal for the Willamette Valley and Central and Eastern Oregon.

It will likely come down to Monday morning for cloud coverage on the Central coast.

As of Sunday night, some models are showing some morning coastal clouds. However, it may be just a few clouds and nothing significant.

Viewers will see the begin to see the start of the eclipse at 9:06 a.m., however it’ll take about an hour for the sun to get completely behind the moon.

About 10:19 is when the full eclipse will occur.

