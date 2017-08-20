Dutch Bros issues voluntary recall on eclipse glasses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dutch Bros Coffee issued a statement late Sunday night recalling solar eclipse glasses they handed out earlier in the day.

The coffee franchise gave away eclipse glasses throughout the day Sunday at many of their stores.

They initially thought the glasses were certified, but according to their statement, further investigation led them to question the certification.

Dutch Bros went on to say that if customers returned the glasses to the store they received them at, they would receive a free drink.

It’s extremely important to wear certified solar eclipse glasses during the event because without them, the eclipse can cause permanent damage to your eyes, including blindness.