Chetco Bar wildfire prompts Brookings evacuations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents of about 300 homes were ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest near Brookings.

Gov. Kate Brown declared the Chetco Bar Fire a conflagration, which allowed the state fire marshal to mobilize resources to battle the 31,000-acre blaze.

Another 1000 homes are in a “Get Set” evacuation notice.

This is one of 25 wildfires burning throughout Oregon. The largest remains the Nena Springs Fire, now around 68,000 acres.

Official information on all wildfires in Oregon is available on the Inciweb site