2-alarm blaze erupts in Salem

The fire is near Bush Street SE and Commercial Street SE

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
A 2-alarm fire near the intersection of Bush Street SE and Commercial Street SE in Salem broke out on August 20, 2017 (KOIN)
SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm fire in the southeast section of Salem broke out early Sunday morning.

The commercial structure is near the intersection of Bush Street SE and Commercial Street SE.

No other information is available at this time.