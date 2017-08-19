Tillamook man missing since July 31 may be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tillamook man who may be in danger has not been heard from since July 31.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 41-year-old Eric Prueitt, who also goes by Rick. His family said he has an old brain injury that he needs medication for.

Prueitt is 5-foot-10-inches tall and about 130-150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. His family said he has several tattoos, including a sun and an Indian headdress on his chest and a chainsaw on his right forearm with the word “ripsaw” on it.

Prueitt was reported missing by his family on August 8 as a missing/endangered person, but was last heard from on July 31. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office pinged his cell phone east of the Cape Meares tower on July 27.

Anyone who knows where Prueitt might be should contact the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office at 503.815.1911.