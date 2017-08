MADRAS, Ore. (KOIN) — An airplane has crashed near the Madras airport, sparking a brush fire.

The small airplane did not make it to the airport, but reportedly crashed near Ashwood Road and Belmont Lane.

The Jefferson county Sheriff’s Office confirmed crews are responding.

